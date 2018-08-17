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1984 is here: St. Louis University Installs Amazon Listening Device in Every Dorm.
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209 views • August 17, 2018
The term "Orwellian" is often used these days, and for good reason, But it is perhaps never more appropriate than now, with St. Louis University installing literal "telescreens" in every dorm room on campus.
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