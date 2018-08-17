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Employees Rebel Against Google's Totalitarian Censorship
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1071 views • August 17, 2018
Google has censored and manipulated search results in America for years,
but now they are openly partnering with the Chinese government to stifle
dissent, and Google's employees are not happy about it.
but now they are openly partnering with the Chinese government to stifle
dissent, and Google's employees are not happy about it.
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