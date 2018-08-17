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AltHealth ... 2018 ... Why 5G Radiation Might Be Worse Even At A Lower Power -- AN UNTESTED GAME
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11 views • August 17, 2018
Electrical engineer and EMF expert Pawel Wypychowski joins me from Poland to share his incredible knowledge about how 5G radiation might be worse than previous 2G/3G/4G/LTE networks, even at lower levels.
Pawel shares how the signal's frequency, pulsing, modulation and several other characteristics all contribute to "jamming" the body's connection with the Earth's natural EMFs. A mind-boggling discussion that might lead to future solutions, and the creation of bio-compatible wireless signals.
Pawel shares how the signal's frequency, pulsing, modulation and several other characteristics all contribute to "jamming" the body's connection with the Earth's natural EMFs. A mind-boggling discussion that might lead to future solutions, and the creation of bio-compatible wireless signals.
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