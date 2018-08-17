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JFK Assassination - 50 Reasons For 50 Years - Episode 02
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23 views • August 17, 2018
The Two Oswalds
Presenter - John Armstrong
John Armstrong is a prominent researcher and author of the book "Harvey and Lee", a landmark investigation of Lee Oswald's biography. Armstrong's theory of an intelligence operation running two separate Oswalds is controversial, but his research extends to many corners of the assassination story, and in fascinating factual detail shows indisputably that a massive coverup was engaged concealing the Oswald story, and that Oswald was framed by the authorities for the murder of JFK. harveyandlee.net
Presenter - John Armstrong
John Armstrong is a prominent researcher and author of the book "Harvey and Lee", a landmark investigation of Lee Oswald's biography. Armstrong's theory of an intelligence operation running two separate Oswalds is controversial, but his research extends to many corners of the assassination story, and in fascinating factual detail shows indisputably that a massive coverup was engaged concealing the Oswald story, and that Oswald was framed by the authorities for the murder of JFK. harveyandlee.net
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