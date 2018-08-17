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Radio Oasen DNSB: Danmarks Fremtid, 2015 (Danish speak)
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268 views • August 17, 2018
DNSB (Danmarks Nationalsocialistiske Bevægelse) blev startet af Povl Heinrich Riis og gennem 20 år videreført af hans afløser Jonni Hansen. Partiet blev i sin oprindelige, troværdige form under Jonni Hansen nedlagt i 2010.
I foredraget nævnes Harald Nielsen, en fremragende litterat og forkæmper for dansk national frihed, dårligt nok kendt på grund af sin modstand mod jødernes regime i Danmark.
Presented by: o-d-i-n.net
I foredraget nævnes Harald Nielsen, en fremragende litterat og forkæmper for dansk national frihed, dårligt nok kendt på grund af sin modstand mod jødernes regime i Danmark.
Presented by: o-d-i-n.net
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