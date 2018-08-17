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JFK Assassination - 50 Reasons For 50 Years - Episode 01
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51 views • August 17, 2018
Who Was Lee Harvey Oswald?
Presenter - Col L Fletcher Prouty
Fletcher Prouty was the liaison between the Pentagon and the CIA in the 1950s and early 1960s. His insider accounts of the developing U.S. National Security State, such as "Understanding Special Operations" and "The Secret Team", retain their importance today. Prouty was fictionalized as "Mister X" in Oliver Stone's film "JFK". www.prouty.org
Presenter - Col L Fletcher Prouty
Fletcher Prouty was the liaison between the Pentagon and the CIA in the 1950s and early 1960s. His insider accounts of the developing U.S. National Security State, such as "Understanding Special Operations" and "The Secret Team", retain their importance today. Prouty was fictionalized as "Mister X" in Oliver Stone's film "JFK". www.prouty.org
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