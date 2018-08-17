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Chapter 10 Inmates Right Part 2
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2 views • August 17, 2018
When the jail or prison breaks the law, write it down, and file ether administratively inside then sue the prison boards, suing rules, regulations, policy,or law. Sue the law rules regs policy. Invoke the courts power. This is Harvard Yale level of law. Not the feckless useless public defender level understanding.
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