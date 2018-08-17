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Schaechtning - Jødisk rituelt dyrplageri, 2015 (Danish text) GRAPHIC CONTENT
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37 views • August 17, 2018
GRAPHIC CONTENT
We are unable to understand that tormenting animals in this way can be excused with religious or cultural traditions and be allowed to go on for ever.
Presented by: o-d-i-n.net
We are unable to understand that tormenting animals in this way can be excused with religious or cultural traditions and be allowed to go on for ever.
Presented by: o-d-i-n.net
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