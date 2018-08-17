© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PA Grand Jury Report - 300 Catholic Priests and Hiding 1000 Cases of Child Sex Abuse - Q&A Session
Follow
0
Share
Report
790 views • August 17, 2018
Brief overview of the PA Grand Jury Report recently dropped.
Red_Cord's take on the first 500 or so pages of the 1356 page report + Q&A session with Breaking Spectre Productions in conjunction with Kitchen Table Media.
QAnon indirect reference per Q Post 1879.
Please also give Kitchen Table Media a like/subscribe over on youtube.
https://youtu.be/Lgq5enSIjWU
Red_Cord's take on the first 500 or so pages of the 1356 page report + Q&A session with Breaking Spectre Productions in conjunction with Kitchen Table Media.
QAnon indirect reference per Q Post 1879.
Please also give Kitchen Table Media a like/subscribe over on youtube.
https://youtu.be/Lgq5enSIjWU
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.