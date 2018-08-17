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BREAKING: CONGRESS CALLS FOR THE ARREST OF HILLARY CLINTON - STRANGER THAN FICTION NEWS
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163 views • August 17, 2018
BREAKING: CONGRESS CALLS FOR THE ARREST OF HILLARY CLINTON
TRUMP CONFIRMS OBAMA WAS FOUNDER OF ISIS TERROR FRANCHISE
DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE CONTINUES TO DISREGARD ORDER TO HAND OVER INCRIMINATING EVIDENCE
TRUMP CONFIRMS OBAMA WAS FOUNDER OF ISIS TERROR FRANCHISE
DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE CONTINUES TO DISREGARD ORDER TO HAND OVER INCRIMINATING EVIDENCE
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