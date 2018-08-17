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6 views • August 17, 2018
Music by Everett & Biribauer ©℗ 2017 BMI Abraca Pocus
From the 2017 album "1963"
For more info go to: https://www.navasa.band
Available on iTunes: http://itunes.apple.com/album/id1315653395?ls=1&app=itunes
Speech excerpts are from JFK's "The President and the Press," address before The American Newspaper Publishers Association, Waldorf-Astoria Hotel, NYC, on 27 April 1961
You can listen to the entire speech here:
https://www.jfklibrary.org/Asset-Viewer/Archives/JFKWHA-025-001.aspx
From the 2017 album "1963"
For more info go to: https://www.navasa.band
Available on iTunes: http://itunes.apple.com/album/id1315653395?ls=1&app=itunes
Speech excerpts are from JFK's "The President and the Press," address before The American Newspaper Publishers Association, Waldorf-Astoria Hotel, NYC, on 27 April 1961
You can listen to the entire speech here:
https://www.jfklibrary.org/Asset-Viewer/Archives/JFKWHA-025-001.aspx
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