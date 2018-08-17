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The Jewish Third Temple Is Coming Just As Jesus Warned See The Proof For Yourself
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16 views • August 17, 2018
Pastor Frank DiMora provides a complete look at the steps being taken to build the Jewish Third Temple that Jesus warned us about in the last days. This video deals only with facts and these facts will blow you away. There is no question that Third Temple is about to be rebuilt.
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