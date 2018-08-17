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IGY- Daily Live Show #1
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18 views • August 17, 2018
Gratitude For The Basics IYP #1-Epsiode 1
whats in this show
Lets talk Gratitude, the effects of gratitude on the brain and how that drives forward and develops our belief systems, our Self Belief, or Discipline and Purpose in Life, lets talk the Benefits of Gratitude Practice, How to Practicing Gratitude Exercises, How to Be Thankful for our Health, To Be Grateful and Happy about the Smallest things and how this Neuroscience of Gratitude reshapes our minds, and gratitude quotes
whats in this show
Lets talk Gratitude, the effects of gratitude on the brain and how that drives forward and develops our belief systems, our Self Belief, or Discipline and Purpose in Life, lets talk the Benefits of Gratitude Practice, How to Practicing Gratitude Exercises, How to Be Thankful for our Health, To Be Grateful and Happy about the Smallest things and how this Neuroscience of Gratitude reshapes our minds, and gratitude quotes
Keywords
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