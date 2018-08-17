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Curtis calls an Escort and her Pimp "EXPLICIT"
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24 views • August 17, 2018
Curtis calls an escort to let her know her momma aint nothin but a whore and her pimp picks up the phone
Original upload date to Youtube was September 27 2012
Original upload date to Youtube was September 27 2012
Keywords
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