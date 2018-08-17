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911 - David Frost 2007 interview of Benazir Bhutto says Omar Sheikh killed Osama Bin Laden
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23 views • August 17, 2018
911 - David Frost 2007 interview of Benazir Bhutto says Omar Sheikh killed Osama Bin Laden
6m12s into video she says Osama Killed, and says who killed him.
What better way to have a never ending war of terror, than to have a terrorist nobody can find
and the CIA could impersonate in all their propaganda videos to sell the WARs
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
6m12s into video she says Osama Killed, and says who killed him.
What better way to have a never ending war of terror, than to have a terrorist nobody can find
and the CIA could impersonate in all their propaganda videos to sell the WARs
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
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