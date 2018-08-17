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Introduction To Object Law class Part 3 Final
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2 views • August 17, 2018
Introduction draws you over all chapters of the class. This said, I've put together power of law, then Weaponize court and fact procedures. All that is needed is a doorway into the courts. If followed and rigorously put these classes into to the test. Watch what happens. I assure, you will have an effect on the outcome. Once you spot the effects and outcomes. Now you may find real grounds to sue on. Craig Kirk
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