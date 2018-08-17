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Sheriff Upset with CPS for Placing Teens with Suspected Sex Offender
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260 views • August 17, 2018
Imagine this. A foster parent to 180 girls over a five-year period is charged with sexually assaulting five of them. But there’s no need to imagine, because that's the story of Miguel Briseno. And Medina County, Texas Sheriff Randy Brown is upset with Child Protective Services for allowing the placements.
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