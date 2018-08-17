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Facebook Threatened By New Social Network That Will RESTORE Freedom To the Internet
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118 views • August 17, 2018
The Next News Network
Published on Aug 16, 2018
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Kyle Perisic for the Western Journal reports, Few platforms have challenged the virtual monopolies of Facebook, Google and Twitter, and they have crushed nearly all competitors.
See the report here:
https://youtu.be/fjKy56UKnLA
Published on Aug 16, 2018
Claim Gary's Favorite Gadgets at http://GadgetsWithGary.com
Get on our Email list! http://nnn.is/email-newsletter-next-news
Subscribe to our Youtube Channel: http://nnn.is/Sub-to-N3
Kyle Perisic for the Western Journal reports, Few platforms have challenged the virtual monopolies of Facebook, Google and Twitter, and they have crushed nearly all competitors.
See the report here:
https://youtu.be/fjKy56UKnLA
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