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Cam & Co | Keith Enlow & Alexis Lagan: The Future of USA Shooting Sports - 1/23/18
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6 views • August 17, 2018
Cam & Company Sponsored by Hornady
On Location Sponsored by Adcor
“Right now, it’s just a matter of survival.” USA Shooting CEO Keith Enlow and champion shooter Alexis Lagan join @camedwards live from #SHOTShow2018 to talk about the state of competitive shooting sports.
On Location Sponsored by Adcor
“Right now, it’s just a matter of survival.” USA Shooting CEO Keith Enlow and champion shooter Alexis Lagan join @camedwards live from #SHOTShow2018 to talk about the state of competitive shooting sports.
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