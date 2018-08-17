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Once again another funny fifa 18 video
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15 views • August 17, 2018
Hello Real.Video, i've come from youtube, yes im still on youtube but i thought i might give this a go, this is a bit different to other videos on this site but i thought i might add a bit of fun and give you all a bit of a laugh or a smile, if you'd like to see more videos like this im on youtube as well just type up my name "adaptiveAxis351" and you should be able to find me, apart from that my channel now has two homes Youtube.com and Real.Video, i hope you all enjoy :)
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