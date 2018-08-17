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Global Ponzi scam understanding the global major triggers that brings down the whole system 2018, 2019?
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21 views • August 17, 2018
Harry M. Markopolos is an American former securities industry executive and an independent forensic accounting expert and financial fraud investigator. He discovered that Bernard Madoff's wealth business, Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC, was actually a massive Ponzi scheme. In 2000, 2001, and 2005, Markopolos alerted the SEC Commission of the fraud with doc's, each time, the SEC ignored him, he has a track record of detecting very serious early warning financial red flags.
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