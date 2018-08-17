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Dana Loesch: Behind The Scenes Live at SHOT Show 2018
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13 views • August 17, 2018
“It’s a huge network of individuals that work together to make sure that us 2A practitioners are well supplied and we look nice while we’re on the range, too.” Dana Loesch gives an insider’s perspective of the inner-workings of #SHOTShow2018
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