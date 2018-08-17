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Chuck Holton & Antonio Ruiz: Veterans At SHOT Show 2018
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12 views • August 17, 2018
Chuck Holton is live at SHOT Show 2018 with fellow Veteran Army Ranger Antonio Ruiz to highlight some of the veteran organizations like the Regroup Foundation at #SHOTShow2018. Watch live coverage of #SHOTShow2018 all week only on NRATV.
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