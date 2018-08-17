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Not So Safe Space
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33 views • August 17, 2018
Eliana Rudee - Not So Safe Space 2017 contest video 1080p
2017 contest video from "Inspired by Israel" Video Contest http://www.israelvideonetwork.com/inspired-by-israel-video-contest-gallery/ on the Israel Video Network. http://www.israelvideonetwork.com/not-so-safe-space/ or https://player.vimeo.com/video/207474009
Written and Produced by Eliana Rudee, Actresses: Dana Mileguir
"Thank you to the Sderot Media Center for their footage! Published: March 20, 2017"
2017 contest video from "Inspired by Israel" Video Contest http://www.israelvideonetwork.com/inspired-by-israel-video-contest-gallery/ on the Israel Video Network. http://www.israelvideonetwork.com/not-so-safe-space/ or https://player.vimeo.com/video/207474009
Written and Produced by Eliana Rudee, Actresses: Dana Mileguir
"Thank you to the Sderot Media Center for their footage! Published: March 20, 2017"
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