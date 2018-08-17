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Six Day War - Israeli victory - Documentary - War of Redemption
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37 views • August 17, 2018
Six Day War - Israeli victory - Documentary - War of Redemption
The redemption of Jerusalem is a complete and total redemption, even if it has its ups and downs.
Next year in Jerusalem! לשנה הבאה בירושלים!
Six Days in June (2007)
Director: Ilan Ziv
Writers: Stephen Phizicky, Ilan Ziv
Stars: Levi Eshkol, Andre Nicolas Malouf, Gamal Abdel Nasser
Even though the producers are leftists and think that "If only..." this is a very good historical account.
The redemption of Jerusalem is a complete and total redemption, even if it has its ups and downs.
Next year in Jerusalem! לשנה הבאה בירושלים!
Six Days in June (2007)
Director: Ilan Ziv
Writers: Stephen Phizicky, Ilan Ziv
Stars: Levi Eshkol, Andre Nicolas Malouf, Gamal Abdel Nasser
Even though the producers are leftists and think that "If only..." this is a very good historical account.
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