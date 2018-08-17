© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Owen Shroyer- Even Fox Is Fake News
Follow
0
Share
Report
39 views • August 17, 2018
Fox News Reports A False Story About Alex Jones Operating A Flagship Pirate Station That
Got Shut Down And Raided. Turns Out To Be A Totally False Story. While There Are Good
People At Fox News like Hannity, Ingram, Dobbs, Carlson And Some Others, Fox Has No
Problem Jumping On The Ban Jones Bandwagon.
For Educational Purpose Only.
Copyright to Info Wars dot com.
Got Shut Down And Raided. Turns Out To Be A Totally False Story. While There Are Good
People At Fox News like Hannity, Ingram, Dobbs, Carlson And Some Others, Fox Has No
Problem Jumping On The Ban Jones Bandwagon.
For Educational Purpose Only.
Copyright to Info Wars dot com.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.