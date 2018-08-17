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When Child Traffickers Rule a Nation, Part 1
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230 views • August 17, 2018
First part of a Youtube-documentary made in 2012 when the Demmink-network of high profile Dutch pedophiles and child abusers got international attention. Unfortunately, the Dutch deep state succeeded in killing this wave by secret pedo-diplomacy and lots of money. We suspect that The Clinton Foundation was used to silence voices in USA.
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