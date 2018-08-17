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MSM Is Colluding With The Left To Destroy Alex Jones
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3035 views • August 17, 2018
Mike Adams explains that the current behavior of the left mirrors communist regimes of the past. The MSM is even willing to commit journalistic suicide by fabricating fake quotes in order to try to destroy Alex Jones.
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