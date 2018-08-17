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Mark Steyn's take: Big corporations vs second amendment (Tucker)
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89 views • August 17, 2018
The biggest threat to the second amendment isn't Congress. It's big corporations. Last month, Citigroup demanded that all its business partners restrict gun sales. Now, in New York, state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli sent a letter to Visa, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, and six other financial companies saying they should explore the possibility of blocking credit card users from buying guns, ammo, or accessories.
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