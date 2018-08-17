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How to Install a Door Jamb - DIY At Bunnings
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70 views • August 17, 2018
How to Install a Door Jamb - DIY At Bunnings
Personally if I replaced a whole door jamb I'd just skip the 1" pine wood and just stick with 2 (maybe 3) 2x4s for the whole jamb. The 1" pine is so, so weak folks, that's the very reason so many doors can easily be kicked open. You want thick wood and when it comes to deadbolts and door locks, you want long 3" screws and strike plate re-enforcement.
Personally if I replaced a whole door jamb I'd just skip the 1" pine wood and just stick with 2 (maybe 3) 2x4s for the whole jamb. The 1" pine is so, so weak folks, that's the very reason so many doors can easily be kicked open. You want thick wood and when it comes to deadbolts and door locks, you want long 3" screws and strike plate re-enforcement.
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