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Empower the People | S1 E2: "Breaking The Boys' Club Training Stereotype"
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57 views • August 17, 2018
After spending a week at SIG Sauer Academy, rape survivor and Second Amendment advocate Kimberly Corban saw firsthand why millions of Americans are seeking out firearms training for the first time. And it was nothing like the boot camp, boy's club stereotype that she believed existed.
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