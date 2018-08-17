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Bitcoin Corporate Takeover - Explained
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131 views • August 17, 2018
Contrary to what many believe, a hostile takeover of Bitcoin has taken place over the last few years. A small group of latecomers successfully managed to gain full control of the Bitcoin source code and orchestrate a great deception upon the Bitcoin community.
BCH TIPS:
bitcoincash:qqd6alan6t28w6x46zv73pdz5hvn6mus5v4pss72f4
FOLLOW ME:
• https://memo.cash/profile/1HNovhneyxNUadb3nJ3rLjGK1UA2wpS9hu
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BCH TIPS:
bitcoincash:qqd6alan6t28w6x46zv73pdz5hvn6mus5v4pss72f4
FOLLOW ME:
• https://memo.cash/profile/1HNovhneyxNUadb3nJ3rLjGK1UA2wpS9hu
• https://twitter.com/CryptoStratz
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