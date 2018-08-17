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NRATV Exposes Alyssa Milano's Anti-Gun Hypocrisy
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22 views • August 17, 2018
"Alyssa Milano shows up, but all she could muster was maybe, and I mean maybe, 400 protestors. Compare that to the more than 80,000 #NRA members that pushed through our doors…what does she do out at her protest, but surrounded herself with armed guards." –@stinchfield1776
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