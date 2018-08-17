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Hat Tip to the LA Times for Avoiding the Bandwagon
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10 views • August 17, 2018
"Again, I'm not saying the LA Times is on our side—the op-ed clearly takes hits at Trump—but at least they're starting to see the writing on the wall that this effort to constantly knee-cap Trump and Trump supporters across the country may be backfiring." —Dan Bongino
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