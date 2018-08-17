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How the Unprepared People Will React to SHTF (rather comical)
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1076 views • August 17, 2018
How the Unprepared People Will React to SHTF (rather comical)
Listen to this guy. The last thing you want to do is get caught off-guard in a crisis scenario and have to rely on others for supplies. In most cases it ain't happening like that, sorry! Be prepared!
Listen to this guy. The last thing you want to do is get caught off-guard in a crisis scenario and have to rely on others for supplies. In most cases it ain't happening like that, sorry! Be prepared!
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