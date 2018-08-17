© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Take A Look At This Face On Mars!
Follow
0
Share
Report
103 views • August 17, 2018
An incredible discovery by Sarah Runcie from the Mars Alive Facebook Group! in this image we can clearly see a humanoid face, tongue seems to be sticking out, we can clearly see one of its eyebrows. NASA covers up all these live beings by making them all look like rocks laying around on the surface of Mars.
Let me know what your thoughts are on this Mars Anomaly in the comment section below!
Let me know what your thoughts are on this Mars Anomaly in the comment section below!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.