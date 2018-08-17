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Good Door Frame Security - Strike Plate Installation
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12 views • August 17, 2018
Good Door Frame Security - Strike Plate Installation
I recommend using 3" steel screws for the strike plates, these will glide past the very weak 1" pine wood into the 2x4 making your door a lot tougher to kick in. Typically doors are so easy to bust open because the screws are so small they don't make it past the weak pine wood. You want those locks to be in something that is heavily fortified such as the 2x4 jamb.
I recommend using 3" steel screws for the strike plates, these will glide past the very weak 1" pine wood into the 2x4 making your door a lot tougher to kick in. Typically doors are so easy to bust open because the screws are so small they don't make it past the weak pine wood. You want those locks to be in something that is heavily fortified such as the 2x4 jamb.
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