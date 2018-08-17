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How beetles sail in Gravity as UFOs too function within it
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33 views • August 17, 2018
correction: M.Cotterell & I view differ 3 & 4 as division of 12. With 5th Force>plasma & Sun like foam @ seashore as 5th>combo of 4 elements.
Ellis V. Eichmann's Aerobat 1 had 2 engines @ front of wing-was not the Northrop N1M but superior. He died '97 not 91.
Beetles hard wing-case=elytra
more info @:
https://www.amazon.com/German-Alien-Pilot-Saves-economy-solutions-ebook/dp/B009L72PKQ/ref=sr_1_2?ie=UTF8&qid=1534466508&sr=8-2&keywords=Duncan+Phelps&dpID=61Lg7kF4iAL&preST=_SX342_QL70_&dpSrc=srch
Ellis V. Eichmann's Aerobat 1 had 2 engines @ front of wing-was not the Northrop N1M but superior. He died '97 not 91.
Beetles hard wing-case=elytra
more info @:
https://www.amazon.com/German-Alien-Pilot-Saves-economy-solutions-ebook/dp/B009L72PKQ/ref=sr_1_2?ie=UTF8&qid=1534466508&sr=8-2&keywords=Duncan+Phelps&dpID=61Lg7kF4iAL&preST=_SX342_QL70_&dpSrc=srch
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