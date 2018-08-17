© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hardening Your Doors for Survival
Follow
0
Share
Report
34 views • August 17, 2018
When SHTF you'll want solid entry-point re-enforcement if your bugging-in. Make sure you have long strike plates for the deadbolts (with 3" screws which will go past the weak 1" pine wood through the 2x4) and I'd also consider buying and installing a katy bar too. Another measure (to make your door batter-ram proof) is making sure the door is covered with sheet metal on each side. Pilot and screw a long steel weld to the "frame" (the front of your door jamb).
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.