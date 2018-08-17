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Food Storage for Coming Civil Unrest - Ken and Jen Elswick on Prepper Recon
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43 views • August 17, 2018
Food Storage for Coming Civil Unrest - Ken and Jen Elswick on Prepper Recon
Some of my own tips for long-term shelf life storage: rice, beans, split peas, oatmeal, grits, spam, canned butter (or ghee), canned soups, canned veggies, popcorn kernel, hot cocoa mix, teas, hard spaghetti, peanut butter, raw cocoa powder, etc. Typically canned foods can last 5 or 6 years before needing to be eaten or thrown away. Spam is not very healthy but it lasts a damn long time.
Some of my own tips for long-term shelf life storage: rice, beans, split peas, oatmeal, grits, spam, canned butter (or ghee), canned soups, canned veggies, popcorn kernel, hot cocoa mix, teas, hard spaghetti, peanut butter, raw cocoa powder, etc. Typically canned foods can last 5 or 6 years before needing to be eaten or thrown away. Spam is not very healthy but it lasts a damn long time.
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