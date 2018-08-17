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Free Julian Assange and fight Internet Censorship rally held in Sydney
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20 views • August 17, 2018
Free Julian Assange and keep our democratic rights for a free Internet without censorship by Globalist corporations and Globalist war mongering government entities hiding the truth from the common people in all countries. Freedom of expression is a basic human right which should be respected regardless of whatever political thoughts. World communities right to know what governments and global corporation entities are manipulating, abusing and corrupting is the right of the people period.
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