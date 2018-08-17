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Quick Explanation of Telomeres and Aging presented by Dave
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26 views • August 17, 2018
“Telomeres are the protective caps at the ends of our cells’ chromosomes that help protect our DNA from damage. As we age, our cells are constantly dividing and our telomeres gradually shorten. Oxidative stress, toxins and a poor diet can cause the process.”
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