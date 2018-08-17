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Daisy & Wayne, Ozamiz City, Philippines, Stans Mission Church
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2 views • August 17, 2018
British Paster Stans Church in Ozamiz with his young wife, A lovely day followed by some lovely food which was real reason we went along. Stan since closed his church after we helped them so much with learning about the visa rights of EEA EU citizens as he then managed to take his wife to Portugal for a new life in the sun, sadly leaving the church. We are still awaiting news on how they are doing in Portugal, they seem to have forgotten we helped them so much be nice to have a update??
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