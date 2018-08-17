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Secret Knowledge: The 4 quarters of the sine wave: Truthseekers, Luciferians, or Satanists
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74 views • August 17, 2018
to help visualize Measurements visit:
https://www.mathsisfun.com/algebra/trig-sin-cos-tan-graphs.html
From a slight different point of view=education; a little Secret Knowledge which is not taught in schools.
Few will go this far in telling it like it is.
Also see my 10 Amazon e-books:
https://www.amazon.com/Containment-322-Undershadowing-Phoenix-Lights-ebook/dp/B01DJP4UTY/ref=sr_1_7?ie=UTF8&qid=1534466508&sr=8-7&keywords=Duncan+Phelps
https://www.mathsisfun.com/algebra/trig-sin-cos-tan-graphs.html
From a slight different point of view=education; a little Secret Knowledge which is not taught in schools.
Few will go this far in telling it like it is.
Also see my 10 Amazon e-books:
https://www.amazon.com/Containment-322-Undershadowing-Phoenix-Lights-ebook/dp/B01DJP4UTY/ref=sr_1_7?ie=UTF8&qid=1534466508&sr=8-7&keywords=Duncan+Phelps
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