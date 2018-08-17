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What's A Driver License?
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26 views • August 17, 2018
Everyone knows what the driver license permits because they taught us when we were forced to go to skool. Uh, oh yeah, no they didn't. They just taught us we had to have one to drive so we didn't get in trouble. I think you'll be surprised to learn what it really is for.
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