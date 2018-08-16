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There's something WRONG with "Generation Y"
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28 views • August 16, 2018
Mike Adams asks what's wrong with "Generation Y" and why nearly all of them have no real-world skills whatsoever.

Stay informed by reading Collapse.news or NewsTarget.com

For more updates, visit: https://www.real.video/channel/hrreport
Keywords
jobsskillsyouthhard workdisciplineentitlement mentalitygen ygeneration yilliteracy
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy