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What is Bioregulatory Medicine?
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36 views • August 16, 2018
BRMI Advisor Kelly Kennedy eloquently walks us through Bioregulatory Medicine - what it is; how it differs from other paradigms; tests, therapies and modalities; and what everyone can do at home to improve their bioregulation.
Kelly is a biological holistic nutritionist and the Executive Director of True Wellness, a bioregulatory center in Pennsylvania. For more on Kelly, bioregulatory medicine, the Bioregulatory Medicine Institute (BRMI), and our webinars, visit us at https://www.brmi.online.
Kelly is a biological holistic nutritionist and the Executive Director of True Wellness, a bioregulatory center in Pennsylvania. For more on Kelly, bioregulatory medicine, the Bioregulatory Medicine Institute (BRMI), and our webinars, visit us at https://www.brmi.online.
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