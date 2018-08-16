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FILM 26—In Which I Ask UFOs Over San Francisco: Where Are You From?
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41 views • August 16, 2018
August 2018
Since I began filming this project in March of 2017, I have asked the ships and light entities that I see about their origins. It is the obvious question, yes? In this film, I show what I perceive to be their intentional, conscious responses. And I invite you to explore this record of their reactions for yourself, and hope that you enjoy them as much as I did…
For the rest of my series of films, I invite you to check out myfirstcontact.net.
Since I began filming this project in March of 2017, I have asked the ships and light entities that I see about their origins. It is the obvious question, yes? In this film, I show what I perceive to be their intentional, conscious responses. And I invite you to explore this record of their reactions for yourself, and hope that you enjoy them as much as I did…
For the rest of my series of films, I invite you to check out myfirstcontact.net.
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