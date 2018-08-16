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Are Dems planning a False Flag to discredit Patriots?
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6 views • August 16, 2018
WildNews.us -- #FreeInfoWars #IAmAlexJones – Alex Jones predicts a Deep State/Democrat false flag attacks against the corporate controlled media and Big Tech -- Mass exodus from Twitter by bitcoiners to Mastrodon.social due to extreme censorship and shadow banning – As a Democrat gubernatorial nominee, Vermont Democrats elected a man suffering from a mental illness called Gender Dysphoria
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