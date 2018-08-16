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PassedON ... 1996 ... Former LA Police Officer Mike Ruppert Confronts CIA Director
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16 views • August 16, 2018
. . . On November 15, 1996, there was a town meeting in Los Angeles on allegations of CIA involvement in drug trafficking. Former Los Angeles Police Narcotics Detective Mike Ruppert seized the opportunity to confront then CIA Director John Deutch.
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